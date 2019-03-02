Love Island NZ is Coming

Three is taking on TVNZ for the beach frolicking Reality TV crown by bringing ITV UK's smash-hit international reality show Love Island to Kiwis in a New Zealand version later this year.

TV2's Heartbreak Island has been compared to Love Island, where the premise is a reality show full of flirting, jealousy, rejection and fun; where the occupants live the celebrity lifestyle in a stunning villa in a beautiful location.

Three has had a not-so-subtle dig at TVNZ 2 by cleverly adding a line in their Love Island invitation announcement — "FAILING TO BOARD WILL LEAD TO HEARTBREAK"

ITV Australia will produce Love Island NZ for Three and in the months leading up, the network will be screening the full 2019 seasons of Love Island US, UK and Australia, hot on the heels of their international debut.

MediaWorks Chief Content Officer Andrew Szusterman said the network's new show would take the "concept of 'appointment viewing' to a whole new level", adding the format had globally "been smashing records on air along with creating unprecedented social media hype and audience engagement".

"This show really is redefining the traditional television landscape, the likes of which New Zealand has not seen before and I'm really proud that yet again Three is leading the way in entertainment television by bringing it first to New Zealanders."

Love Island really is a global juggernaut. Since the beginning of 2018, it has tripled its overall number of international production hours.

On air in seven territories last year, the format will launch in at least five more countries in 2019, with Belgium, Holland and Poland, joining New Zealand and the US in commissioning the series.

A location and the timing of a casting call are yet to be confirmed.

Regarding casting, as well as the general call-out for new reality stars in the making, shoulder tapping the right TV person is not out of the question overseas.

Spy is starting early when it comes to a potential host.

Love Island Australia was hosted by former Bachelorette Sophie Monk, also of popstar and acting fame, so what female presence on the scene could fit that bill on this side of the Tasman?

Former Bachelorette Nazanin Khanjani still has ties at MediaWorks, but we think The Project's Hollywood reporter and successful Stateside actress Kim Crossman would love a holiday on a tropical island and a star turn as host.

To spice up the battle of the networks, she also previously dated Heartbreak Island host Mark Dye.