Lorde's mum going back to teaching
- Wednesday, 16 January 2019, 5:11PM
Sonja Yelich says she'll be returning to teaching part-time due to the shortage of teachers in New Zealand.
The mother of pop star Lorde shared the news on Twitter - along with a warning for other people's children.
"I’m going back to do some part time teaching - gonna bore yr children silly with my love of books," Sonja wrote. "Sorry in advance".
Lorde's sister Indy replied to the tweet: "Wish U were my teacher," to which Sonja replied: "I am I am I am - remember - we FaceTime 10 times a day".
teacher shortage in NZ rn so I’m going back to do some part time teaching - gonna bore yr children silly with my love of books. sorry in advance 😊— Sonja Yelich (@sonjayelich1) January 15, 2019
Sonja studied literature at the University of Auckland and became a trained teacher and published poet.
Her first poetry collection won Best First Book of Poetry at the New Zealand Book Awards, while her second collection was a finalist at the awards in 2008.
A recent survey revealed over half of New Zealand primary schools say they do not have all the teachers they need.