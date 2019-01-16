Lorde's mum going back to teaching

Sonja Yelich says she'll be returning to teaching part-time due to the shortage of teachers in New Zealand.

The mother of pop star Lorde shared the news on Twitter - along with a warning for other people's children.

"I’m going back to do some part time teaching - gonna bore yr children silly with my love of books," Sonja wrote. "Sorry in advance".

Lorde's sister Indy replied to the tweet: "Wish U were my teacher," to which Sonja replied: "I am I am I am - remember - we FaceTime 10 times a day".

Sonja studied literature at the University of Auckland and became a trained teacher and published poet.

Her first poetry collection won Best First Book of Poetry at the New Zealand Book Awards, while her second collection was a finalist at the awards in 2008.

A recent survey revealed over half of New Zealand primary schools say they do not have all the teachers they need.