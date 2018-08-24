Lorde and Kieran Read spotted on coffee date

When both music and sport collide - it can be a magnificent thing!

Especially when two of our biggest Kiwi stars cross paths and have a mutual ‘fan-girl’ moment for each other’s achievements on the global stage.

Grammy award-winning star, Lorde caught up with All Black captain Kieran Read for a coffee in Auckland.

Reid shared the meeting on Instagram, posting the photos with the caption “Hope you enjoy your first All Black test tomorrow @lordemusic.”

Lorde responded saying “Best surprise ever !!! Good luck Kieran.”

The Green Light singer gave Kieran the signed copy of her debut album Pure Heroine.

Ella Yelich-O’Connor, signed the album wishing him all the best for Saturday’s second Bledisloe Cup test against the Wallabies.

“Dear Kieran, you’re my favourite All Black. Thanks for coming to coffee.”

So cool!

Lorde is on a break from her Melodrama World Tour. Her next concert is in Chile on November 10.