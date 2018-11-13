Lorde accuses Kanye West of "stealing" stage design

Lorde has accused Kanye West and Kid Cudi of stealing her Coachella 2017 stage design during a performance yesterday.

West and Kid Cudi were performing at the Los Angeles festival Camp Flog Naw as Kids See Ghosts, a collaborative project through which they released a self-titled album earlier this year.

In a series of Instagram stories, Lorde shared images of her stage at Coachella alongside Kids See Ghosts' stage at Camp Flog Gnaw. Kids See Ghosts' stage features a levitating rectangular box almost identical to the one Lorde used at Coachella.

Lorde's stage at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2017. Photo / Getty Images

"I'm proud of the work I do and it's flattering when other artists feel inspired by it, to the extent that they choose to try it on themselves," she wrote.

"But don't steal - not from women or anyone else - not in 2018 or ever."