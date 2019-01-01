Like father, like son? Sam Wallace shares adorable baby pics

New father and The Hits host Sam Wallace has revealed how much his baby boy Brando looks just like him with an adorable comparison snap of him as a baby in 1981.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, the former Breakfast weatherman Sam joked that he was "quite confident" that the little bundle of joy is in fact his.

"The top photo is me in 1981. The lower is my boy Brando," Sam wrote on the social media platform. "Bloody dead ringer! Quite confident it’s mine."

Sam and his partner Sarah Bowman welcomed their first son – whose full name is Brando Archie Wallace - on December 28, 2018.

Announcing the exciting news on Instagram, Sam wrote: "What a start to 2019. Both Mum and Baby are happy and healthy! And my heart has never felt so full!"

Sam also revealed to The Hits team that he passed out during the birth and "hit the deck".

"I hadn't eaten for 15 hours. Baby came out and I stood up and there was nothing left in my brain! So I had a little fall!" he said.

