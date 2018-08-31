Leigh Hart’s emotional Father’s Day tribute

Families all around the country will be celebrating Father’s Day this Sunday with loved ones.

Radio Hauraki’s Leigh Hart shared his own heart-warming message ahead of the big day – with typically hilarious results.

In the video, Hart is joined by his young son as they tend the barbeque together, where Hart announces: “It’s time we had the chat.”

He then goes on to talk in ridiculous depth about his cherished BBQ tongs.

“Now they may just look like regular tongs to you but you have to remember your great, great, great, great grandfather, many years ago in Birmingham forged these by himself.

He continues: “He used them of course and passed them on to his son which of course was my great, great, great granddad and then passed on another generation then it skipped a generation because he was a vegetarian and eventually they got passed to my great, great granddad who took them to the war.”

Hart’s son is only mildly bewildered by his Dad’s curious chat – we can only imagine he’s used to it by now!

Watch the full hilarious video above!