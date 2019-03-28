Leigh Hart makes James Corden appearance

Hauraki larrikin Leigh Hart has hit the big time – appearing on James Corden's late night talk show. The only problem is, he didn't even know about it.

Hart popped up this week when Corden played the game 'None of the Above,' which sees Corden play an old video clip before quizzing an audience member.

Somehow Corden had selected a clip featuring the Kiwi comedian in a fitness segment from Late Night Big Breakfast, which used to screen on TVNZ.

During a hilarious segment on the American talk show, Late Late Show with James Corden, Hauraki larrikin Leigh Hart made an appearance during an old interview.

After playing the clip, Corden asked the contestant what the interview was about, giving him four options including: A) A fire alarm going off B) Someone dropping a heavy weight C) Realising they are brothers or D) None of the above.

Of course, the answer is D) None of the above.

The funniest bit? During the clip, Hart keeps chatting away as a keen sportsperson can be seen tripping and falling on the running machine in the background. Poor dude!

The clip has since been shown around the world as a viral 'gym fail' video.

Watch the full hilarious video above.