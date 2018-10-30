Laura McGoldrick's meltdown meeting Meghan Markle

We have found New Zealand's ultimate Meghan fan-girl and her name is Laura McGoldrick.

Yesterday afternoon, The Hits host was lucky enough to sneak in a few special moments with the Duchess of Sussex and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Anyone who follows Laura on Instagram will know she is a BIG fan of the royal family and follows their every move.

So the popular presenter was the first in line down at Auckland's Viaduct Harbour yesterday, where she jostled for prime position to get a good look at Prince Harry and his new wife, who were on an official walkabout with the Prime Minister.

When the couple approached, Laura was beside herself with excitement and totally lost her mind, pointing at the Prime Minister and blurting out: "Jacinda and I just had a baby..."

A mildly alarmed Prime Minister then clarified that she and Laura had not, in fact, had a baby together.

Embarrassingly, the moment was captured in full by the none other than the PM herself, who had kindly offered to take a photo for Laura.

Afterward, Laura admitted she might have lost her cool a little bit and totally forgot about Prince Harry.