Laura McGoldrick's embarrassing mid-flight mishap

Flying with young children is never easy... and during a recent flight with her one-year-old daughter Harley, The Hits host Laura McGoldrick found out why.

While trying to make sure her baby girl was settled in for the flight, Laura got out her sippy cup, which has a straw cap, so Harley could have a drink.

As soon as she flipped it open, however, water sprayed everywhere, Laura revealed on air.

Let’s just say that the passengers who got soaked with water weren’t so pleased…

Harley, on the other hand, found it very amusing, squeezing the sippy cup again to make even more water shoot out, drowning everyone in the row above.

Oops! Gotta love flying with kids.

Watch the full story above!

This article was first published on The Hits.