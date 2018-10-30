Laura McGoldrick joining The Hits radio

Laura McGoldrick will be joining Toni Street and Sam Wallace as a permanent member on The Hits Breakfast show.

Laura will be a familiar voice for Hits fans as she filled in while Toni was on maternity leave last year.

And her new co-host Toni has nothing but love for Laura, saying she "brings an infectious energy to the studio and her sense of humour is hilarious."

During her time there, Laura has shared some eye-watering stories, taken on some new challenges and taken great pleasure in torturing Sam for the good of radio.

She says, “I absolutely loved working with Sam and Toni. I can’t wait to join The Hits family in 2019 and I’m so excited to get things under way.”

Laura will replace Sarah Gandy, who announced she was leaving The Hits in December in order to start a new chapter and focus on her mental health and wellbeing.

She'll be in studio with Toni and Sam from February 18 after she wraps up her summer cricket commitments.

Congrats Laura!