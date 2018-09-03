Ladyhawke hospitalised with cancer scare

Not even a year ago, Kiwi singer Pip Brown (aka Ladyhawke) and her wife Madeleine Sami welcomed their baby daughter into the world, but now it seems Pip is back in hospital – this time for bad news.

She posted a photo today of her lying down in a sterile bed with a food tray with the caption:

“I never normally post things like this, but I’ve just been through an incredibly hard time and I’ve come out the other side. I want to say a massive thank you to my friends and family for all their thoughts, good vibes, positive affirmations, positive mental visualisations, prayers, cards, flowers, food, crystals, everything, from all different ways of thinking. I needed all those things.��

“I was diagnosed with invasive melanoma and for a small time there I didn’t know what the end of my story was going to look like. But I’m one lymph node down and there’s a pretty awesome scar down the back of my leg now - and I’ve been cleared of cancer. I’ve never been so scared in my life and it really made me realise a lot of things. I’m a lucky lady with the best family and friends in the world. Get ya bloody moles checked people!!!!! And wear sun screen!!! Please 🙏🏽”

Many fans have commented wishing her and her family well wishes.

“Very eventful last two years for you, bringing life in, having death removed. Here's to your strength and your healing!”

“So terrifying. Gave me shivers reading your story,” says another.

“Oh my gosh Pip!! I’m so happy you’re okay. Big love.”

“Fantastic news. The unknown is so scary. #bestrong”

We wish you the very best with a speedy recovery Ladyhawke!