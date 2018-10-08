Kylie Jenner’s shout out to Kiwi beauty guru

Kiwi beauty blogger ‘Shaaanxo’ has been featured on cosmetic queen and Forbes rich-lister Kylie Jenner’s Instagram story today to promote a new lipstick.

Shannon Harris took to Instagram to share her exclusive look at Kylie’s new Halloween inspired lip kit.

“Mini lip swatch video of the new @kyliecosmetics Halloween ‘18 collection I have a full YouTube tutorial (this eye/face look) and review video coming soon I was curious to see how many of the shades would be wearable outside of Halloween... what do you think?”

Jenner then re-grammed the video into her own personal Insta-story which boasts 116million followers.

We bet Shaaanxo is excited about this collab – because we are!