Kylie Jenner’s shout out to Kiwi beauty guru
- Section
- Spy News,
- Publish Date
- Wednesday, 10 October 2018, 2:57PM
Kiwi beauty blogger ‘Shaaanxo’ has been featured on cosmetic queen and Forbes rich-lister Kylie Jenner’s Instagram story today to promote a new lipstick.
Shannon Harris took to Instagram to share her exclusive look at Kylie’s new Halloween inspired lip kit.
View this post on Instagram
Mini lip swatch video of the new @kyliecosmetics Halloween ‘18 collection 💕 I have a full YouTube tutorial (this eye/face look) and review video coming soon 😇 I was curious to see how many of the shades would be wearable outside of Halloween... what do you think? 💜 #shaaanxo #kyliecosmetics 🎶: IDWK @dvbbs loud luxury remix
“Mini lip swatch video of the new @kyliecosmetics Halloween ‘18 collection I have a full YouTube tutorial (this eye/face look) and review video coming soon I was curious to see how many of the shades would be wearable outside of Halloween... what do you think?”
Jenner then re-grammed the video into her own personal Insta-story which boasts 116million followers.
We bet Shaaanxo is excited about this collab – because we are!