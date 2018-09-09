Konrad Hurrell’s cheeky shout out

Tongan-born former Warriors star Konrad Hurrell is known for his skills on the field, but also for his undeniable cheeky wit and humour.

Taking to Instagram this week, Konrad gave a shout out his beautiful wāhine Bec Bates for their one year anniversary.

“A year down with this amazing beautiful lady 😍😍❤️❤️❤️ don’t know how you put up with me but that’s life sometimes 😂😂 been a crazy year with you my taahine 😘 #ouuua #mylady #beautiful”

Bec also posted a cute snap of the pair at an awards evening saying how much she appreciates his dedication and hard work.

“Just a quick appreciation post to this guy for doing the hard yards this year both on and off the field. I never doubted your ability once and you proved everyone wrong 👌🏽 here’s to a bigger and better year next year - and a fun and relaxing off season.”

Cute guys! We hear the wedding bells chiming soon!