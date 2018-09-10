KJ’s epic ‘Backstreet Boy’ look stuns fans

Watch out Taika Waititi! It looks like you have some strong red carpet competition from fellow Kiwi star KJ Apa.

The Riverdale actor nailed his ‘white-out’ look at the The Hate U Give premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada.

Dressed head to toe in a white suit, complete with a turtle-neck skivvy, white shoes and a spikey ‘boy-band’-inspired hair do – KJ looked very 1990’s.

Apa posted the Getty image to his Instagram and fans went wild for the unusual get up, likening his look to a other iconic fashion statements.

“Omg is that a backstreet boys member?” says one fan

“All I see is Tilda Swinton,” says another

“You look like that guy from Zoolander!” says another.

KJ captioned the snap: “The boys are now rocking turtle necks. @boston.ridge @henryauton cheers for the inspo & confidence. And... of course... @warrenalfiebaker the best stylist in Los Angeles ☺️☺️ love u all! And thanks Toronto for all the LOVE.”

We love your dedication to fashion Mr. Apa!