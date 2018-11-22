KJ Apa's cute Kiwi shoutout

We all know KJ Apa is living it up large in the States being the superstar of Netflix's hit series Riverdale, but Apa has something he is extra thankful for this Thanksgiving.

Taking to Instagram, KJ posted a selfie of himself enjoying a cold refreshing beverage 'cheersing' the camera with the caption:

"Happy thanksgiving to all the Americanos!.. I’m thankful for being from New Zealand - cheers."

We love it mate! Don't forget your Kiwi roots.