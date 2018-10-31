KJ Apa’s ‘sexy’ Halloween costume

Today is Halloween and Kiwi Riverdale star KJ Apa is celebrating with a grrrr-eat costume.

Taking to Instagram, KJ's co-star Camila Mendes posted a cute snap of KJ and fellow Riverdale star Charles Melton dressed in leopard-print leotards posing cheekily.

The photo has since been reposted on Teen Vogue and fans are going nuts for this fancy feline look.

“Hahahaha absolutely slaying!!!”

“They are fricken fabulous…I love these kitty girls!” says another.

“Would do anything for my bod to look like that in a unitard!!!”