KJ Apa is on Bumble with the date of a lifetime

Ever dreamed of swiping your way through Bumble and coming across KJ Apa?

What about matching with him, and having him fly you out to LA for your first date?

Yeah, we know. But now, thanks to Bumble and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, that dream's a reality.

The Kiwi Riverdale star has teamed up with them this holiday season, giving one lucky Bumble user the chance to meet him for a day and join him in volunteering with the ASPCA - not only that but Bumble will also donate $50,000 to KJ's favourite cause.

All you have to do to enter the competition is match with KJ on Bumble.

“Being a life-long animal lover, I am stoked to get the opportunity to partner with Bumble to support the ASPCA – an organization that makes a real difference for animals," says KJ.

"Not only is Bumble making an impact by donating, but they are also creating a cool opportunity for their users to give back, which is what the holiday season is all about. I’m looking forward to meeting the winner and volunteering!”

Bumble users in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand are eligible, so get swiping, KJ fans!