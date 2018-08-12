KJ Apa hilariously photobombs Hollywood couple

The cast of Riverdale took home a haul of awards at the Teen Choice Awards yesterday but it was Kiwi star KJ Apa who was the biggest winner with his epic photobomb.

A photo of KJ’s co-stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart sitting side-by-side in the crowd captured a rare glimpse of the couple together.

The moment was hilariously ruined however by KJ’s exceptionally timed photobomb.

No one is safe A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on Aug 12, 2018 at 6:20pm PDT

Apa shared the pic with his fans on social media, zooming in on his face and captioning it “No one is safe”.

The fun didn’t stop there though with the Riverdale star later seen tackling a person in a giant panda suit as the cast looked on.

The teen drama took home a whopping 10 awards from the event, including Choice Drama TV Show.

Go KJ! We love seeing Kiwis killing it in Hollywood – especially those having a blast along the way!