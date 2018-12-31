KJ Apa and Cole Sprouse live the high life in Queenstown

Kiwi star KJ Apa has been showing off his homeland to his Riverdale co-star and good pal Cole Sprouse, taking to the skies in a helicopter to witness the full majesty of the South Island.

The pair has been living it up in Queenstown since Cole touched down in Aotearoa last week, just in time to welcome in 2019.

But after getting buck wild at on a night out in Queenstown, where they rode a mechanical bull at the infamous Cowboys bar, they are now enjoying a more mellow holiday, taking in some of Central Otago's most stunning vistas.

Cole was also captured giving a baby bunny a towel bath yesterday, while KJ was captivated by a field full of horses and a sheep on a balcony.

What can we say? Only in New Zealand.