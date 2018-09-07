Kiwis sing Pink 'Happy Birthday'

Pop superstar Pink has been treated to some fine Kiwi hospitality with thousands of fans wishing her a happy birthday in the best way possible.



A packed out Spark Arena at her fourth Auckland show last night ripped into a raucous rendition of "Happy Birthday" for the American, celebrating her 39th birthday.



Pink was unable to stand still during the sweet serenade, dancing about on the specially-designed stage.



"Thank you," Pink responded.



Later in the concert her crew rolled out an enormous cake, with her husband and daughter Willow joining her on stage.

Last night's show was the fourth of six in Auckland for Pink's Beautiful Trauma tour, on which fans can expect everything from conveyor belts to high wires to puppetry.



The singer kicked off her New Zealand performances in Dunedin last Saturday, playing to a huge crowd of 37,000 at Forsyth Barr Stadium.



She is on the Australasian leg of her Beautiful Trauma tour, playing two more shows in Auckland at Spark Arena on September 10 and 11 before returning to Sydney.