Kiwi superstar Beulah Koale ties the knot

Kiwi actor and Hawaii 5-0 star Beulah Koale has tied the knot with his partner Georgia Otene.

The pair have been together for some six years after meeting at Auckland's annual Round the Bays event in 2013.

They were too shy to talk to each other at first - Beulah once said he'd never had a girlfriend before Georgia "because I was always scared of girls" - but she soon tracked the then Shortland Street star down through Facebook and the rest is history.

Beulah told the Australian Woman's Weekly: "When I first laid eyes on Georgia, I knew that she was ‘the one.'"

And he was right.

The pair were wed earlier this week, returning to New Zealand from their home in Hawaii for the hens party in Auckland and wedding ceremony in Whitford.

Beulah and Georgia share two sons together; twins Xavier Lyall and Isaac Pakira who were born in 2017.