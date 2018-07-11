Kiwi stars who found love – and heartbreak – in 2018

As 2018 draws to a close, several of our homegrown stars will be looking back on the year and basking in the glow of the new romance in their lives.

Of course, on the flip side, other celebs may well be pondering what could have been, after splitting from their significant other this year.

We check back on the new romances – and the break-ups – that caught our attention in 2018.

Heartache: Georgia Bryers and Harry Jowsey

There was plenty of bed-hopping and couple swapping on TVNZ's controversial reality show Heartbreak Island earlier this year.

But through much of the series, contestants Harry Jowsey and Georgia Bryers were a solid unit, seemingly falling in love while they took on the challenges set for them.

However, while the couple eventually walked away from the show as victors, sharing a prize pool of $100,000, they broke up soon after filming finished.

Lovestruck: Stan Walker and Alex King

After an incredibly tough year of being diagnosed with cancer, having his stomach removed via keyhole surgery and a raft of serious surgical complications, singer Stan Walker had a smile back on his face as he revealed his new love to the world in June.

After holidaying together in Rarotonga, Walker and his photographer girlfriend Alex King decided to make their official red carpet debut as a couple in Australia at a cancer charity event.

King also got out of her sickbed to make an appearance with Walker at the NZ Music Awards, which he co-hosted in November.

"My darling had pneumonia but still came out to tautoko (support) me at the NZ Music Awards," Walker wrote on Instagram.

"I told her not to so she could get better, but she still came the stubborn thing lol... It was the highlight of my night."

Heartache: Max Key and Renee Brown

Max Key's romance with 24-year-old Renee Brown came to a swift end in 2018.

The couple went Instagram-public on February 14, with Key confidently proclaiming it wouldn't be their last Valentine’s Day together.

Unfortunately, the relationship was over by mid-July - but not before the couple adopted a puppy together, Kyro the Pomsky.

Mans best friend ❤️ A post shared by maxkey (@maxkey_) on Oct 27, 2018 at 11:55pm PDT

Lovestruck: Jamie Curry and Laura Nye

Kiwi social media star Jamie Curry had an especially significant year, announcing in July that she was in love with a woman – and had proposed to this love of her life.

Curry later revealed her fiancee, Englishwoman Laura Nye, in an interview with Woman's Day.

"It sounds cliche, but I just love the way [Laura] makes me feel," she told the magazine.

Heartache: Lily McManus

It's been a year of highs and lows for former Bachelorette Lily McManus.

Choosing to star in American reality TV spinoff, The Bachelor Winter Games, McManus met and fell in love with Australian contestant, Courtney Dober.

To fans of The Bachelor franchise, the duo appeared to be a perfect match, as they raised merry hell together in Los Angeles.

Alas, the relationship was not to be, with the couple calling time on their romance in August.

"It makes my eyes leak a little bit, but myself and Court have decided to split on mutual terms," McManus told her 140,000 Instagram followers at the time.

"You guys watched us fall in love and it was honestly just as magical as it looked in real life. I never thought I'd be the type of woman to fall in love on TV but now I am that b*tch. I am a believer.

"I’m so glad I jumped in an RV with you after making it out of the love cult alive. I wouldn't change a thing, Court," she said.

Remember when Goldilocks stole that dude's porridge? LOOK AT THEM NOW A post shared by LILY MCMANUS (@lilymcmanus) on Jul 12, 2018 at 6:17pm PDT

Lovestruck: Mike McRoberts and Robyn Holdaway

After splitting from his wife, journalist Paula Penfold, late last year, Newshub 6pm presenter Mike McRoberts has been seen stepping out with a new love in 2018.

He and Robyn Holdaway have attended several events together over the course of the year, including the Chicago premiere at the Civic, the opening of K Road's Anthology Lounge and last month's New Zealand Television Awards.

Heartache: Jordan Mauger and Bibiana Julian AND Jacqueline Trumbull

Former Bachelor NZ star Jordan Mauger appeared in not one, but two, Bachelor spinoffs this year – The Bachelor Winter Games and Bachelor in Paradise.

He first fell for Bachelorette Bibiana Julian on the Winter Games set but the romance was short-lived.

Mauger later told Woman's Day the experience had "hurt" him.

"It really hurt, because you're vulnerable when you put yourself out there. I'm so happy I got to that place, but I fell hard and it hurt."

Later in the year, Mauger embarked on another romance after meeting Jacqueline Trumbull on Bachelor in Paradise.

The couple went to the Burning Man festival together, but their romance was also quick to fizzle out.

Trumbull later told the Reality Steve podcast she and Mauger had felt overwhelmed when the media took an interest in their relationship.

"So we kind of talked about it and we're, like, 'Look, this isn't a relationship. We're just taking it day by day, figuring it out, having fun, whatever, kind of exploring what’s possible between us.'"

They eventually decided romance wasn't one of those possibilities.

A post shared by Jordan Mauger (@jord_abroad) on Sep 10, 2018 at 10:57am PDT

Lovestruck: Antonia Prebble and Dan Musgrove

Antonia Prebble and Dan Musgrove have been dating for a while, however it wasn't until July this year that they decided to share their romance with fans of their TV show, Westside.

And they broke the news of their relationship by revealing they had just got engaged.

"So I have a bit of news," Prebble told fans on Instagram.

"For quite some time this guy here [Musgrove] has been making me a very happy gal.

"We've kept it off social media so far, but now I am really chuffed to share that Dan is making an honest woman of me – he proposed, and I said yes!

"We are super excited, but are thinking we probably won't get married on the Wests' back lawn."

A post shared by Antonia Prebble (@antonia_prebble) on Jul 15, 2018 at 12:26am PDT

Heartache: David Higgins and Agustina Mon

After more than a year together, boxing promoter David Higgins and Agustina Mon broke off their relationship over winter.

While neither party wanted to discuss the end of their relationship with Spy at the time, the pair are understood to have parted amicably.

Lovestruck: Erin Simpson and Zac Franich

TV presenter Erin Simpson and former Bachelor NZ star Zac Franich recently celebrated their first anniversary as a couple – and appear to be as crazy in love as ever.

Their romance first came to the public's attention in February, just a few months after Franich called it quits with Bachelor NZ winner Viarni Bright.

Simpson and Franich decided to move in together this year, with overseas holidays and Franich's Dancing With The Stars appearance also thrown into the mix.

And Franich turned 30 this week – a fact that delighted Simpson.

"I'm no longer dating someone in their 20s!!!" she wrote on Instagram.

"To everyone who's yet to fall in love, use me as an example, coz it took me 36 years to find my soul mate! Just make sure you’re open to all ages, all sexes, all shapes and sizes because we really have no idea what love looks like until we find it."