Kiwi stars take on the Te Reo challenge

Happy Wiki o Te Reo Māori, Aotearoa!

Many Kiwi celebs are hitting social media to spread the word and awareness around celebrating the Māori language.

The challenge was started by journalist Mihingarangi Forbes who wants to get “one million people speaking Maori.”

She passed the challenge forward to news host Mike McRoberts, Kanoa Lloyd and Annabelle Lee-Mather.

Kanoa was the first to accept the challenge.

“Remember that every tiny bit of Māori you use out there in the world can make a massive difference. So, be brave, give it a go. This week is a really good time to start if you have been thinking about it.”

Captioning her tweet: “Happy Wiki o Te Reo Māori week! Thanks @Mihi_Forbes and Kia kaha @JesseMulligan @JeremyCorbett @patrickgowernz #KiaKahaTeReoMāori PS- pass it on.”

We can’t wait to see how the challenge continues this week.

Keep up the awesome korero guys!