Kiwi stars share the love for Christchurch

When a national tragedy takes place, finding the right words to express your horror can be difficult.

That task can be even trickier when you're a well-known face with a significant platform for sharing those sentiments.

But when a gunman killed dozens of people worshipping at two of Christchurch's mosques last Friday, some of the city's most famous faces found a way to express their anguish over the attack.

Jason Gunn

The day after the mosque shootings, broadcaster Jason Gunn shared how his usual Saturday morning routine had changed.

"Every Saturday I walk across Hagley Park to see my son play cricket," he wrote on Instagram.

"Usually I'm carrying a lunch or drink bottle. Today, carrying flowers, I walked with my beautiful whānau. We placed them under a tree, close to the Deans Ave mosque and stood with many others in silence ... in shock.

"Sending love from me and my family to you and your family. Christchurch, I have never loved you more."

Brodie Kane

The Hits broadcaster Brodie Kane also took some time on Saturday to pay her respects to the victims.

Kane, who moved back to her hometown of Christchurch last year, lit a few candles in tribute and shared her sadness on social media.

"Holding a little vigil at home tonight after an incredibly emotional day in our community," she wrote.

"The humility, the outpouring of love and support is something we can cling on to. We must continue to support the victims and their families, and we must continue to talk, cry, hug and remind ourselves that this mustn't define us."

Anika Moa

Singer Anika Moa, who grew up in Christchurch, told her Instagram followers that she couldn't believe what had happened last Friday.

"I am reaching into a complete sadness in my heart for them/us/Chch. I feel angry too but that won't help, so for now my love goes out to everyone," she wrote.

Two days later, Moa was still reeling.

"Can't bring myself to do anything on Instagram or Facebook lately," she wrote. "It feels meaningless. All I can do is feed my baby, watch the news and be with my family. It hurts."

Jack Tame and Joy Reid

Two of TVNZ's on-air team were feeling their Christchurch connections in the wake of the shootings.

Jack Tame, who was born and raised in Christchurch, presented both a Breakfast special and his Saturday morning show on Newstalk ZB the day after the attack.

"I've covered many massacres and terrorist attacks around the world. Never before at home," he wrote on Twitter before going on air.

He told his radio listeners sleep had been a struggle the night of the tragedy in Christchurch.

"I lay last night wide awake, just imagining all the people in my home city, doing exactly the same thing, people who wouldn't be sleeping a wink," he said.

Meanwhile, TVNZ's Europe correspondent Joy Reid, who was based in Christchurch before moving to London for her role, said she felt very far away from home.

Reid and her cameraman did their bit to share their grief while gathering international reaction to the events.

"Europe Bureau signing the book of condolence at the NZ High Commission in London," Reid wrote alongside an Instagram post. "This made us feel a bit more connected with our community at home who are hurting so much right now."

Sophie Pascoe and Dan Carter

Meanwhile, two of Canterbury's elite athletes both shared a picture of the crying Kiwi cartoon drawn by Shaun Yeo following the attacks.

Christchurch-born Paralympian Sophie Pascoe said she couldn't believe the tragedy was a reality.

"NZ should be a safe place for everyone. Sending my thoughts and love to all those affected."

Former All Black Dan Carter wrote: "Woke up today hoping it was all just a horrible dream. Sadly it wasn't. Sending all my love and thoughts to everyone affected by this absolute tragedy. Stay strong, Christchurch."

Kieran Read

Following the attack, All Black captain Kieran Read donned a red t-shirt that said "Chch, my heart is here" to share online.

"To say I have had a tough 24 hours of reflection here in Christchurch is an understatement," he wrote on Instagram.

"That this hate-filled atrocity has happened in our back yard is beyond words. My heart goes out to the victims and their families, our Muslim community and the people of Christchurch.

"Our nation is experiencing a great loss of innocence in the face of all that happened yesterday. Bigotry and intolerance has no place here in Aotearoa. This is not who we are. Our strength lies in our diversity and while acts such as this are orchestrated in an attempt to divide us, love and unity will always prevail."