Kiwi stars get polo ready

Stars are lining up for next Saturday’s, Land Rover NZ Polo Open — the most prestigious and competitive polo championship in the Southern Hemisphere.

Players from all over the world will compete in six teams, playing on some of the world’s leading polo ponies, on a field equivalent to the size of four rugby fields. And of course there will be glam — with stiff off-field competition for the best dressed.

More than 5000 guests are expected at Clevedon. Black Cap Martin Guptill and his broadcasting wife Laura will be there, as will fashion girl-about-town Amber Peebles, Chef Josh Emett and designer Kathryn Wilson.

The best viewing spot will be the two-story Land Rover Club House, where VIP customers will enjoy a lavish lunch. We hear our favourite English rose and polo aficionado Suzannah Harvey, who once dated Prince Harry, has chosen the Club House for Lunch.

The Somersby Cider tent will attract model Jess Quinn and The Jupiter Project’s Marty Rich and Gavin Correia. The Peroni lawn will also be a place to be seen.

At 5pm, after the horses are fed and watered, the party will kick off before Britomart’s 1885 hosts the official after-party.