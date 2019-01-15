Kiwi star's epic throwback snap
It seems like everyone is doing the ’10 Year Challenge’ on social media this week - but one Kiwi star takes the cake with her throwback photo.
Famous Kiwi choreographer Parris Goebel has taken to Instagram and Twitter today sharing a photo taken of her in 2009 and comparing it to a photo taken this year.
Goebel captions the snap, “Glowwwww up #10yrchallenge”
She also shared the photos to her Instagram story saying:
“Why ppl still laughing your man was still texting me in the left photo.”
Love it Parris! Slaying since way back in '09!
Kiwi comedian Rose Matafeo also shared a funny photo of herself "2009 eating / 2019 drinking."