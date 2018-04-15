Kiwi star to achieve 'ultimate goal' dancing with Usher

A Kiwi dancer is about to achieve his "ultimate goal" when he performs with R&B legend Usher at ZM's Friday Jams Live on Sunday.

You've probably heard Lance Savali's name before - he's already danced with some of the biggest names in the business, including Chris Brown, Rihanna and Queen Bey herself at Beychella.

Now though, he's on tour with the one and only Usher for ZM's Friday Jams Live, where he also gets to hang out with everyone else on the lineup - from Lil Jon to Salt-N-Pepa.

Lance says dancing with Usher was a "once in a lifetime opportunity" and he even turned down another job to be able to do it.

"It’s amazing being able to perform with the headliner and seeing other artists we grew up listening to also. Not only seeing them on stage but being able to socialise off stage with them too," he says.

"It's crazy to think I am living out my dream dancing for these amazing artists alongside amazing dancers too!"

When ZM's Friday Jams Live hits Western Springs Stadium on Sunday, Lance will perform for his family and friends for the first time - a feat he says has always been his "ultimate goal".

"I always, from day one, said when I’ve achieved this I could stop dancing," he laughs. "But now I just need to sit down and set some new goals!"

"But this is huge for me, my friends and family have never seen me dance for an artist yet so this will be one to remember."

Congrats Lance, and keep killin' it out there!