Kiwi star’s epic ‘Meghan Markle’ Halloween costume

Well, we thought we had seen all the costumes this Halloween!

But lo and behold – former kids TV presenter and Dancing with the Stars competitor Shavaughn Ruakere has taken the (royal) cake with this get-up.

Taking to Instagram to show off her epic costume, Ruakere says “Meghan Markle loves Maori culture.”

The former What Now presenter is dressed head-to-toe in a chic pastel pink and peach outfit complete with stockings and beige stilettos – a VERY Meghan look.

She also shows off her impressive gumboot throwing skills like Markle did on the North Shore of Auckland earlier this week.

We love this fab look Shav!

Meghan and Harry will finish their Kiwi tour today and begin their journey home.