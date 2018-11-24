Kiwi sports stars find love in Aussie

Forget Paris, Queensland is apparently the place for love and romance — at least for for former New Zealand sports stars.

Last week former All Black Rico Gear married his Queensland sweetheart Becs Miles while former Warrior Konrad Hurrell has landed on his feet in the love department with his partner Bec Bates. The pair will soon leave the Gold Coast and move to England.

Gear, 40, married former professional basketballer Miles in a ceremony at the Fig Tree Restaurant in Byron Bay. The couple are quite a match — Gear’s glittering rugby career is complemented nicely by the successful career of his new wife, who played basketball for Australia and had a stint in the US playing for Boston College.

Bec Bates and Rico Gear. Photo / Instagram Bec Bates and Rico Gear. Photo / Instagram

The couple have two children under 5. Post-career the couple have become pin-ups on both sides of the Tasman as the faces of weight-loss programme Isogenics.

Meanwhile, Hurrell quit the Warriors for the Gold Coast Titans two years ago, where he met Instagram model Bates. For more than a year, the couple have been posting loved-up photos and last month Hurrell was thrilled when Bates flew to Auckland to watch him play for Tonga against Australia at Mt Smart.

The 27-year-old announced he was joining Leeds Rhinos in the UK — and Bates was quick to announce on Instagram that she would leave the GC with him.

“Just when I thought my 2018 roller coaster was coming to an end, we go and make a decision like this ... England 2019, thank you to everyone for the support over the past couple of days it’s been amazing and much needed,” wrote Bates. “Can’t wait for this new adventure with this man of mine.”

Hurrell is due to debut for the Rhinos on Boxing Day.