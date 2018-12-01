Kiwi social media star's surprise engagement

Wedding bells are on the horizon for weight-loss star Simone Anderson after a romantic Queenstown proposal from her boyfriend, business development manager Trent Forsyth.

Forsyth, 24, outdid himself with the perfect build-up to popping the question to one of NZ’s biggest social media names. “Trent told me exactly what he loved about me and the things that made me special, the tears were flowing, of course, and I said yes,” Anderson told Spy.

Anderson, 27, and her boyfriend of three years are regulars on the social circuit, so it was no surprise they were spotted ring shopping a few weeks ago at Michael Hill Jeweller in Auckland. When word got back to the company’s head office, top brass offered to lend a hand — creating a ring and offering an engagement location.

The pair started their day with a scenic helicopter flight over Queenstown, landing on top of The Remarkables to take in the view and have a glass of champagne.

They continued their scenic flight, landing at The Hills property thanks to a personal invitation from Sir Michael Hill to his exclusive golf course.

Forsyth drove Anderson to the 18th hole and, as they prepared to have a picnic and more champagne, he went down on one knee to present a sparkling 2-carat diamond solitaire.

The real surprise came when Sir Michael himself arrived to toast the happy couple.

“We then did a beautiful sculpture trail by golf cart and had drinks with Sir Michael and finally he drove us to Arrowtown where Trent had booked a special dinner with flowers waiting for me,” Anderson said.

“I love Trent’s kind personality, he made our relationship a priority and focuses on the growth and success of our love.”

The couple are yet to set a date but with an engagement like that Spy can’t wait for the big day.