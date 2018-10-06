Kiwi richlister’s romance with Love Island star

Kiwi richlist daughter Kim Owen has once again made headlines in the UK over speculation she is dating Love Island star Charlie Brake. The pair were spotted together last week at bar in Monaco.



Brake recently broke up with his ex-Love Island co-star Ellie Brown and the backlash from fans has engulfed Owen.



Talking to Spy from her London base, Owen says she’s surprised by the reports and the reaction from fans.



“Charlie and I are just friends. It was a big coincidence that we were both in Monaco. His father has a house there and my father’s boat was docked there last week,” she says.



“Reports that he was staying on our yacht are false. He did not even come on board, but we did all catch up as a group of his friends and mine at Buddha Bar. We had a great night.”



When Brake entered the UK show he disclosed he was from a very wealthy UK family. British media has since lapped up his every move .



Owen made headlines in the UK earlier this year when she broke off a four-month engagement to property developer Greg Slade after his former girlfriend was found guilty of harassment and the proceedings became public.



Owen and Brake have much in common — Monaco for one. They both like the same luxury European winter holiday destinations and frequent the same nightspots around Knightsbridge and Chelsea.



“I really want to reinforce that I am not the reason for Charlie and Ellie’s break-up. That is their business. I have never watched Love Island and the size of its following and reaction to the story has blown me away. I had no idea how big that show is over here.”



Owen caught up with Brake back in London this week. The media attention has given them something to bond over and she admits he has wonderful eyes. But she reiterates: they are still in the friendzone.



“We really are just hanging out at the moment. He has a great group of friends and they get along with my friends, which is nice.”



Will Owen bring her Love Island friend home for her summer break in New Zealand? We’ll be watching.

