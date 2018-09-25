Kiwi racing star honoured in US

Five-time IndyCar Series’ champion Scott Dixon is being celebrated with his own day.

Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett proclaimed September 24 as “Scott Dixon Day” in the US city.

Last Monday the IMAX Theatre at the Indiana State Museum, hosted the world premiere of Born Racer — a documentary charting Dixon’s 2017 IndyCar Series’ season. He came second that year, but this year has just won his fifth championship.

Dixon, 38, and his wife Emma dazzled at the red carpet premiere.

Dixon told Autoweek that the film crew was constantly at his house and it was fun because some of them were from New Zealand. He gave producers unfettered access to the family home in Indianapolis, his motor home and trackside.

Emma posted beautiful pictures on Instagram saying the premiere was a night the couple will never forget.

The Dixons were to have a media tour in Los Angeles and then a trip to Dallas for the public premiere of the documentary on October 1. They will then take it to Australia and are due to premiere the movie to Kiwi audiences later in the month at Sylvia Park.