Kiwi Project Runway star to return on All Stars US

It’s been four years since Kiwi fashion designer Sean Kelly won the American version of Project Runway, and now the show has come back into his life.

This week Kelly was announced as a contender in the latest series of Project Runway All Stars. The American show has an international mix of previous contestants battling to become the world champion of the catwalk, including seven previous winners of the US version and winners from the Australian, Brazilian, Canadian, Dutch and UK versions.

Actress Alyssa Milano is hosting the show and Kelly, who is Brooklyn-based, will be judged by stars of the American fashion and entertainment scene once again.

Meanwhile, in New Zealand, Kelly will turn the tables in our version of the show as guest judge on the final episode due to screen on TVNZ 2 next month.

“It is great to be on this side. I know what they’ve been through to get to where they are now.” says Kelly.

Spy is still predicting the final three contestants will be Kerry Ranginui, Benjamin Alexander and Judy Gao, who will be under pressure to create a five-part capsule look.

Kelly, 29, would not be drawn on his favourites but he is a great contact for our local winner to have.

Since winning the show against some of America’s best design talent, he has travelled the globe, and found his commercial niche creating Hercules New York, a brand focusing on swimwear, towels and T-shirts.