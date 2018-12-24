Kiwi power couple celebrates Christmas proposal

One of New Zealand's leading fashion power couples celebrated Christmas early this year, with a Christmas Eve marriage proposal on Piha Beach.

Huffer founder Steve Dunstan proposed to top Kiwi model Ngahuia Williams on Christmas Eve, which also marked her 33rd birthday.

The couple braved Auckland's horrendous weather to exchange pounamu in the pouring rain at Piha.

Posting on Instagram, Williams wrote: "33 years on earth. At Piha. In the rain. Exchanging taonga. Today marks more than a birthday. I'm so happy I get to ride the journey of life with you Steve. My fiance, I love you."

She also thanked fashion designer Kiri Nathan and her husband Jason for their guidance in choosing the couple's matching pounamu.