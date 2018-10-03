Kiwi league star shares adorable family moment

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and his daughter, Amara. Photo / Instagram
Captain of the Warriors, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has shared a very cute photo of his whānau holiday on Instagram this week. 

The Tuivasa-Sheck family is living it up across the ditch in Byron Bay in what looks to be like a perfect vacation.

In the adorable snap, you can see the 25-year-old and his daughter Amara, smiling ear to ear.

Holiday feels with my pretty little beast #suncomeouttoplay #mumsourphotographer 😂❤️

"Holiday feels with my pretty little beast," he captions the photo.

The post has caused an outpour of people saying how cute they find the post, best of all, Shaun Johnson's comment where he tags his partner Kayla Cullen.

"@kaylamalvinacullen lessgoooooo 😍" 

Stroll gang, with that one child always asking questions & the other would rather be inside 😂😍

