Kiwi high roller's lavish Mexican nuptials

Last weekend, the wedding season has kicked off in style with Auckland entrepreneur Mark Hurley marrying his Texan bride Camille Bagby in a stunning knees-up in Mexico.

The ceremony overlooked the ocean at luxurious hotel The Cape, in Cabo San Lucas. Former Prime News’ anchor Charlotte Bellis flew in from her Al Jazeera base in the Middle East to officiate the nuptials as celebrant.

Hurley, 33, is chief executive of digital agency Little Giant. Some 80 guests flew in from countries including Canada, Qatar, Singapore, UK, Australia, the US and, of course, New Zealand.

The five-day event included a bachelor party on a 100-foot yacht, and a rehearsal dinner at one of Cabo’s swankiest restaurants Los Tres Gallos.

Fellow Texan and fellow Kiwi bride to be, Mary-Margaret Shamburger, who is engaged to Black Cap Corey Anderson, was in attendance — though she was solo as Anderson is on tour.

“It was really special to have all our friends and family from around the world come together for five days in such a beautiful and fun location,” Hurley told Spy.

“Mexico was where we met five years ago, so it has a special place in our hearts. We couldn’t be happier with how everything turned out.”

The bridal party was the size of Texas with nine bridesmaids in various shades of pale pink. The groom’s party included four of Hurley’s best girl-mates in navy dresses to match the suits of the other groomsmen.

Bagby wore a dress by Spanish designer Pronovias, while her husband wore a blue bespoke suit from Crane Brothers.

The reception was on the rooftop at The Cape, where the guests sipped romantic signature cocktails at sundown, dancing to a live band and then partying into the wee hours in front of a fire on the beach.

The couple intend to holiday for a couple of weeks in Cabo and will send their honeymoon into overdrive next year, when heading to France and Spain for the European summer.