Kiwi footballer's baby joy

Congratulations are in order for All Whites star Kosta Barbarouses and his glamorous wife Tara who have announced in style they are going to be parents.

Wellington lad and former Phoenix player, Kosta and talented make-up artist Tara are based in her native Melbourne, where he plays for A-League club the Melbourne Victory.

The long-term lovebirds married in a stunning wedding in Melbourne last September, where the new Mrs Barbarouses described her husband as her best friend, the most handsome man alive, and the most caring, loving, supportive man she could have ever dreamed about.

Earlier this month the couple had a chic gender-reveal party, where after popping a big black balloon which released mini pink balloons, they revealed they would be welcoming a baby girl into the world a year after their nuptials.

"We can't wait to welcome little Miss Barbarouses into the world in September. Big thank you to my little sister Miranda for organising the gender reveal, we love you," Kosta wrote on Instagram.