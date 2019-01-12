Kiwi comedy star engaged thanks to Twitter

One of New Zealand's stars of comedy, Nic Sampson is engaged to be married.

He and his now-fiance Alice Harbourne announced the happy news on social media - a fitting nod considering that's also apparently how they met.

Alice posted on Twitter: "When I tweeted if anyone had a sleeping bag I could borrow in 2013 @NicSampson replied. And now I’m thrilled to announce we’re getting married! Twitter is good for sleeping bags AND husbands!"

Her comedian husband replied as you'd expect; with a joke:

Finally some good PR for Twitter! https://t.co/Dk5KEYzmRb — Nic Sampson (@NicSampson) January 12, 2019

But over on Instagram he took a more serious approach to the announcement, posting a photo of the two of them together with the caption:

"I asked Alice if she would marry me! She thought I was about to prank her at first but thankfully said yes. Here is me kissing her lovely eye in Venice."

And Alice took to her own Instagram to share her own joke, saying: "Condolences to the Power Rangers fans at this difficult time."

Nic once starred as the yellow Power Ranger in the hit TV series, though it never aired in New Zealand.

Clearly, the pair have a sense of humour made for one another and we wish them all the best with their future together - congrats guys!