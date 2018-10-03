Kiwi choreographer Parris Goebel teases Kanye team up

International Kiwi star choreographer, Parris Goebel has taken to social media to hint that she’s working with Kanye West on a new music video.

In a telling Instagram video she posts:

“Thank you to all the amazing dancers that made today happen! Amazing energy, Amazing talent. Amazing People. Thank you. @wegotlove #yeezy”

Another clip posted by the 26-year-old shows Kanye dressed in a brown hoody and cargo pants and another female singer dressed in a hot pink catsuit surrounded by a circle of dancers with the words ‘coming soon’.

How exciting! We can’t wait to see what Parris has in store for Yeezy’s new music video.

Goebel recently worked on Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie runway show and also has worked closely with a number of superstars over the years including Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Ciara and Pitbull.