Kiwi celebs show off their Christmas spirit

Christmas is behind us for another year but before we bid adieu to the silly season, let's take a moment to celebrate the Kiwi celebs who really embraced the Christmas spirit.

Media power couple Stacey and Scotty Morrison and their gorgeous whanau wished everyone meri kirihimete as the whole gang donned matching Christmas onesies. Except their youngest - the super sassy Maiana.

Anika Moa and Natasha Utting also made it a sartorial family affair with their matching pyjamas. Next year, they'll need to add another onesie to the collection for their new arrival, due in early 2019.

Former All Black Victor Vito clearly loves a team outfit and this year, Team Vito opted for festive blue as they celebrated Christmas morning.

Meanwhile, the Dagg family opted for a more understated but equally co-ordinated vibe down in Wainui, where Israel, Daisy and Arlo celebrated their first Christmas with baby Tilly, who arrived in May this year.

The Crowd Goes Wild's Andrew Mulligan and his family bypassed the pyjama party, opting instead to partake in the ugly jumper trend, proving it's never too late to get amongst it.

And finally, in a surprise twist, self-professed Christmas obsessive Toni Street ditched the novelty outfits for a snowflake-inspired white lace top, while her husband Matt France went full Chrimbo in a Rudolph top.

Love your work teams!