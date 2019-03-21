Kiwi broadcasting stars wear headscarves in solidarity with Muslim community

Today marks a week since the tragic events in Christchurch, where 50 people sadly lost their lives.

Many women around the country today are wearing headscarves to show solidarity for the women in the Muslim community and honour the victims of the Christchurch attack.

Broadcasters Toni Street, Laura McGoldrick, Brodie Kane and others from The Hits team all wore headscarves this morning to show their support.

"The Hits ladies all standing strong with our Muslim community today," Toni and Laura shared alongside a photo with producers Heidi and Juliet and news reader, Ash.

"Our Muslim friends shouldn't feel unsafe wearing their headscarves," Toni wrote on her own Instagram, using the hashtag, #scarvesinsolidarity.

Brodie also shared a photo of her wearing a leopard print headscarf.

Earlier, Brodie and Fitzy - the breakfast team in Christchurch - shared a video by Jessie Guru, who explained how women who want to take part in Scarves In Solidarity and Headscarf For Harmony events can wear a hijab.

According to the NZ Herald, the Headscarf For Harmony event was created by Auckland GP Dr Thaya Ashman after she saw a Muslim woman on the news say she was too afraid to go outside while wearing her hijab.

Dr Ashman spoke with the Islamic Women's Council of New Zealand and the Muslim Association of New Zealand - who both gave their full support - before going ahead with the idea.

The event encourages women to wear their headscarf in any colour and that there is no right or wrong way of wearing it.

Men who want to take part in the event - which runs all day - are encouraged to drape their scarf over their shoulders or wrap it around their wrist.

This article was first published on The Hits.