Kiwi band teases song with Hailee Steinfeld

Kiwi band Drax Project will release a collaboration with actress and pop star Hailee Steinfeld next week.

The four-piece, who last year won Breakthrough Artist of the Year and Single of the Year at the VNZMAs for Woke Up Late, have revealed the new version of the song will be released next Monday.

The track will feature vocals from Steinfeld, the Oscar-nominated actress and singer behind the songs Most Girls and Love Myself. Steinfeld most recently starred in the Transformers prequel Bumblebee.

A post shared by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) on Jan 6, 2019 at 7:50am PST

The Wellington-based Drax Project formed in jazz school and have gone on to open for Ed Sheeran and tour with Camila Cabelo.

The band are one of the opening acts for Six60's upcoming sold-out show at Western Springs Stadium in February.