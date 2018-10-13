Kiwi Angels share their runway secrets

As they prepare to grace Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show catwalk, Kiwi models Georgia Fowler and Maia Cotton are in full training mode in New York.

It will be Fowler’s third time on the runway, modelling at her first in Paris in 2016 and last year in Shanghai.

This week the 26-year-old challenged her followers to join her in getting into shape.

“Are you keeping up? I’m getting faster! Let me know how you’re working towards your fitness goals. One month until the RUNWAY,” Fowler wrote with pictures of her looking effortlessly fit by the Hudson River.

For Fowler’s first show, her parents Peter and Kim went to Paris to support her, and last year her mother and two aunts cheered her on in Shanghai.

Back home, Kiwi audiences will see the Project Runway New Zealand host reunited with the man behind the lens of some of her first test shots, Auckland photographer Stephen Tilley, who is guest judge on the show this week.

Newcomer Cotton is preparing for her first Victoria’s Secret show, while back home she’s giving Kiwis a shout-out

from the back of buses, in magazines and on billboards, as the face of the new Tip Top/Whittaker's icecream campaign, with chocolate smudged on her mouth.

In Manhattan, it’s less about icecream and more about gym sessions for the 19-year-old, who has lived in New York

for more than a year.

This week, as part of her training, she defied balance and helped strengthen her core by balancing on a pogo stick. Don’t worry, she is in good hands — her trainer at Gotham Gym also trains Victoria’s Secret Angels Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

Cotton, from Manawatū, will have her own cheerleaders in the Big Apple in the form of her parents Luanne Bond and Shane Cotton, along with her agent, 62 Management’s Andrea Plowright.

“This is a dream come true for Maia Cotton and for 62 Management. Our first Victoria’s Secret model,” says Plowright.

“Maia deserves every second of her success; she has worked hard and made sacrifices to get this golden opportunity. We are all so proud of her.”

Since being announced as an Angel last month, Cotton has made global headlines alongside Fowler and Angel veteran Stella Maxwell, who lived in Wellington in her high school years. On Wednesday the young brunette was in a shoot for Cosmopolitan, as a rising star.