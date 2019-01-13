Kiwi actress shines at Critics Choice Awards

Thomasin McKenzie represented New Zealand today at the Critics Choice Awards, where she was nominated for Best Young Actor/Actress.

The young Kiwi star was pictured looking stunning in Valentino, in a gorgeous photo posted by her mother - fellow Kiwi actress Miranda Harcourt.

Thomisin was nominated for her work in Leave No Trace, the independent drama from Winter's Bone director Debra Granik.

McKenzie last week won a Breakthrough Performance Award at the National Board of Review Awards.

Her performance in Leave No Trace won critical acclaim across the board, with some reviewers calling her "the next Jennifer Lawrence". Since Leave No Trace, McKenzie has completed four more films.

The Best Young Actor/Actress today went to Elsie Fisher, the breakout star of Eighth Grade, which follows a preteen through the awkward trials and tribulations of her last week of eighth grade.

Eighth Grade is in New Zealand cinemas now.