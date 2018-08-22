Kiwi actress cast in Top Gun sequel

Kiwi actress Thomasin McKenzie is set to star alongside Tom Cruise in the new Top Gun film.

McKenzie, who recently shot to fame for her role in Leave No Trace, will play the daughter of Jennifer Connolley’s character.

Top Gun: Maverick is the second installment in the Top Gun series and is slated to be released in July 2019.

The 18-year-old will join other big names such as Miles Teller, Charles Parnell and Jay Ellis.

Little is known about the sequel to the popular 1986 movie but Cruise revealed last year that, “It’s going to be a competition film, like the first one …but a progression for Maverick.”

McKenzie is making a name for herself in Hollywood after landing rave reviews for her portrayal of Tom in Leave No Trace.

The role saw her tipped as “the next Jennifer Lawrence” with The Independent saying she was set to have “an equally successful career” as the superstar.