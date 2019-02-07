Kimbra ‘brewing things’ with John Legend
Kiwi musician Kimbra has posted a cute snap on social media next to American singer-songwriter, John Legend.
Wearing a sparkly jumper and grinning from ear-to-ear, the Hamilton-born star captions her Instagram post:
“Sometimes I smile too big for my face, but wouldn’t you next to this guy?! @johnlegend #brewingthings”
Fans are excited about the possible collaboration.
“Collab of the year… Both icons!!! ❤️Much love.”
“Woww, great musicians, i love both of you.”
“Oh my goodness! Yes please I love this combo!”
Kimbra is also going to feature in a Kiwi film called Daffodils which comes out next Thursday.
Get it, girl!