Kimbra ‘brewing things’ with John Legend

Kiwi musician Kimbra has posted a cute snap on social media next to American singer-songwriter, John Legend.

Wearing a sparkly jumper and grinning from ear-to-ear, the Hamilton-born star captions her Instagram post:

“Sometimes I smile too big for my face, but wouldn’t you next to this guy?! @johnlegend #brewingthings”

Fans are excited about the possible collaboration.

“Collab of the year… Both icons!!! ❤️Much love.”

“Woww, great musicians, i love both of you.”

“Oh my goodness! Yes please I love this combo!”

Kimbra is also going to feature in a Kiwi film called Daffodils which comes out next Thursday.

Get it, girl!