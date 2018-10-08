Kimberley Crossman lands another US TV show

Kiwi actress and host Kimberley Crossman seems to be killing it in Tinsel Town at the moment by having landed another TV role in The Middle.

From former Shortland Street and SMILF fame, Crossman is set to co-star opposite Eden Sher in a half-hour single camera only comedy which has received a pilot production commitment from ABC according to Deadline

View this post on Instagram Very excited to be joining this epic cast!! ❤️ #suesueinthecity A post shared by Kimberley Crossman (@kimcrossman) on Oct 8, 2018 at 3:39pm PDT

The Middle follows the twentysomething adventures of eternal optimist Sue Heck (Sher) as she leaves the small town of Orson to navigate the ups and downs of a career and young adulthood in the big city of Chicago, where she takes a new job at a hotel.

Crossman will play Remi, the chef at the hotel. Tough and talented, she’s recently on the mend from a promising but failed relationship and food truck business when her now ex-boyfriend literally drove away with their dreams.

Sounds like a fun watch!