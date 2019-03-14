Kids' show What Now's X-rated gaffe
- Section
- Spy News,
- Publish Date
- Thursday, 14 March 2019, 11:26AM
When we look back at our childhood, there was nothing better than waking up early every morning to watch TVNZ's What Now.
Remember the gunge?
Well, we have a feeling the popular kid's program is currently a little red-faced after the presenters, Evander and Erin, unveiled a new 'character' to the show.
The puppet, which they are currently calling their "purple little pal" while it awaits a name, appears to have a vivid sexual reference.
Yep, we can't help but notice that something about the puppet's design isn't quite right.
Posting to social media, the TV show wrote: "Of course - GUNGE was what our purple little pal wanted all along! They're going to fit in just fine around these parts. But surely a name is in order right? We're ready and waiting to hear your suggestions Facebook whānau so fire away - we'll be keeping a close eye on our favourites."
At a quick glance, the purple puppet has been designed phallic-like in shape ... and the rest we will leave to your imagination.
Whoops!
What Now airs Sunday mornings at 8am on TVNZ 2.