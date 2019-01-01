Khalid and Joey Badass live it up in NZ

A slew of American stars have graced our shores this summer and have enjoyed a Kiwi holiday while performing for their NZ fans.

Rapper Joey Badass skydived in Mount Maunganui when he was performing at Bay Dreams in the Bay of Plenty.

“JUMPED INTO 2019 LIKE.... 🎆🎇 HAPPY NEW YEAR 🎆🎇” he captions his photo.

He even said he loved it so much he did it twice!

“Still buzzing. Sh*t was so nice I had to do it twice," he wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Young, Dumb & Broke hitmaker Khalid also visited recently and loved visiting some of our beautiful beaches.

Music promoter ‘Hit Up Ange’ re-posted a selfie video of Khalid making hand gestures to camera in the shining summer sun.

Riverdale star Cole Sprouse has also been soaking up the rays with Kiwi KJ Apa over the New Years period and is reportedly roaming around Auckland this week.

As well as Sam Smith, who was spotted visiting a few iconic Queenstown locations last week too.