Kevin Hart ‘excited as hell’ to be in NZ

Comedian Kevin Hart has just arrived in Aotearoa to continue his Irresponsible Tour.

Hart took to Instagram to show off his Kiwi adventures so far and to give fans a glimpse of his pals supporting him on his trip down under.

Talking to the camera via his Instagram story, he explains a situation with one of his friends upon landing.

“Just touched down in Auckland New Zealand… so we had a mix up. Joey thought he lost his bag, we just landed and we found his bag, but it don’t matter, the clothes in that bag ain’t shit.”

“The crazy thing is that when you have friends complaining about their luggage it’s like they got fire gear, but that wardrobe ain’t shit in that bag haha.”

He then goes on to say how pumped he is to be here.

“First time in New Zealand and I’m excited as hell to perform in New Zealand for the first time.”

The Irresponsible Tour kicks off in Auckland tonight at Spark Arena.